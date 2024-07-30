Browns adjust practice at Greenbrier Resort amid rain, thunderstorms

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va — The Cleveland Browns are getting an early test in their ability to adjust and adapt down at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia, where they have opened up training camp, moving practice up early on Monday and pushing it later in the afternoon Tuesday amid inclement weather.

Heavy rains have left the practice fields soaked, a reality the Browns were able to navigate on Monday by moving practice up a few hours to avoid a downpour in the forecast later in the day (a downpour that didn't happen). It was the first day of padded practice for the Browns, and the team had a ramp-up day.

On Tuesday, the Browns, expected to continue the ramp-up, had to adjust once again. With practice scheduled at 10:45 a.m., the team had to move the session to 2:30 p.m. due to a line of showers and thunderstorms that swept across the area.

To facilitate the weather, the Browns moved their morning walk-through indoors, moving some tables around the sheltered space at the Greenbrier's Sports Performance Complex to make room.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said it's nothing new to them.

"It's just a little rain. Honestly, it's easy for us as coaches, we just got to go to the next meeting, we don't have to be so responsible for setting up this field and setting up the video. So our group does a great job," Stefanski said. "You can't predict the weather as I found out. I mentioned as a young coach I was the weather coach for Brad Childress back in the day. That is a very thankless job, you have no idea. Yesterday we had a walk-through, it looked like it was going to rain and it didn't rain at all. So you just got to roll with the punches and know that you can't predict it."

Stefanski has set a plan to practice on the outdoor fields with a little help from time and the grounds crew.

"We want to make sure when we go on these fields that they're safe so I want to give it enough time where Scott Springer and our grounds crew can get to work on those field. Just got to be able to adjust," Stefanski said.

When the Browns do make it onto the field, the team expects quarterback Deshaun Watson to continue throwing. He's been increasing his workload through his shoulder rehab, no longer on the every-other-day schedule. He'll take an off day Wednesday with the rest of the team.

Here's a Day 3 compilation video of #Browns QB Deshaun Watson throwing in group, 7-on-7s, 11-on-11s and red zone drills, all in one place for you to watch. pic.twitter.com/InWZq8Cyxq — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) July 27, 2024

Meanwhile, tackle Dawand Jones and defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr., who did not participate in practice Monday, are expected to return to activities Tuesday.