Browns agree to terms with Cleveland native, former Buckeye LB Jerome Baker

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are still very much active in the free agent market and in their latest move, are bringing home a Cleveland native and former Buckeye as they've agreed to terms with linebacker Jerome Baker, a league source told News 5.

Baker, a Benedictine graduate, will soon wear orange and brown, coming back home to Cleveland.

After his time with Benedictine, Bajker went on to play collegiately at Ohio State University, where he played from 2015 to 2017, declaring for the 2018 NFL Draft. With the Buckeyes, Baker played in 33 games, starting in 25 of them. He led Ohio State in tackles in his final season, recording 72. In his college career, Baker notched 158 total tackles, 17.5 for loss, seven sacks, two interceptions, three fumble recoveries and two passes defended.

Baker was originally selected by the Miami Dolphins in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Baker played for the Dolphins for six seasons, playing in 94 games and starting in 82. Baker was released by the Dolphins at the end of the 2023 season. He signed with the Seattle Seahawks last year, where he played in five games and recorded 37 tackles, a sack, two passes defended, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

In October of last season, the Seahawks traded Baker to the Tennessee Titans, where he played five games with the Titans, making 24 tackles, a sack, and two passes defended.

Over his seven years in the league, Baker has played in a total of 104, recording 648 total tackles, 33 for loss, 24.5 sacks, five interceptions, two returned for touchdowns, 21 passes defended, seven forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Now a free agent, Baker was exploring options and, on Wednesday, had a visit with the Browns in Berea.

That visit went well, and Baker agreed to terms on a contract with his home team.

Baker will add proven talent to the linebackers room, where he'll join Mohamoud Diabate, Jordan Hicks and Nathaniel Watson, as well as Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah as long as his recovery from a serious neck injury that ended his season last year goes well.