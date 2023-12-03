Browns announce inactives ahead of game against Los Angeles Rams

LOS ANGELES — The Cleveland Browns kick off their Week 13 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams inside SoFi Stadium, and while they'll do so with some players sidelined, others will play through injury and look to help the team fight for a win on the road.

Here are the Browns inactives for Sunday's game against the Rams:

Goodwin, Ward and Thompson-Robinson were ruled out on Friday. Goodwin remains in concussion protocol since taking a hit to the helmet in Week 9. Ward missed another week of practice with a shoulder injury that has kept him sidelined for the past two weeks. Thompson-Robinson remains in concussion protocol after taking a hit in last week's game against the Broncos.

With Thompson-Robinson out, the Browns elevated recently signed quarterback Joe Flacco from the practice squad to the active roster, naming him the backup earlier in the week before Thompson-Robinson was ruled out. The Browns waited to see if the rookie quarterback could progress through the protocol, but on Friday, decided to start Flacco.

Flacco, a 16-year NFL veteran and Super Bowl MVP, will be the Browns' fourth quarterback to start this season. Due to injuries to Deshaun Watson, the Browns have started Thompson-Robinson, P.J. Walker and now Flacco.

The good news for the Browns is two players who sustained injuries in last week's game won't be sidelined because of them. Wide receiver Amari Cooper and defensive end Myles Garrett will both play through their injuries on Sunday.

Cooper left last week's game with a rib injury. His X-rays came back negative but he missed the first day of practice. He returned in a limited fashion on Thursday and Friday and was not listed on the injury report.

As for Garrett, who was in a sling following the Broncos game after hearing a "pop" in his shoulder, is also playing through his injury. Garrett didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday but was a full participant on Friday.