Watch Now
SportsBrowns News

Actions

Browns announce inactives ahead of game against Titans

Browns Titans
Camryn Justice
Browns Titans
Posted at 11:39 AM, Sep 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-24 11:39:29-04

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are gearing up for their Week 3 matchup with the Tennesee Titans Sunday afternoon inside Cleveland Browns Stadium, but some players will be sidelined for the game.

Here are the Browns inactives for Sunday's game:

Newsome was ruled out of the game on Friday, dealing with an elbow injury sustained in the Monday night game against the Steelers. He's not expected to be sideline longterm, head coach Kevin Stefanski said.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.