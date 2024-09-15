Browns beat Jaguars 18-13 in nail-biter amid slew of late game penalties

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week held a focus on correcting mistakes for the Cleveland Browns after a disappointing season-opening loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Down in Jacksonville for their Week 2 matchup against the Jaguars, Cleveland succeeded on some fronts, but have more work to do leaving Week 2.

Week 1 held a slew of problems for Cleveland—starting with pass protection, then pre-snap penalties and miscommunications. Those were things the Browns believed piled up against them and put them in a position that made winning nearly impossible. So, looking at the tape, the Browns knew what they needed to do.

Once again down tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin —who continue rehabbing knee injuries from last season— the Browns turned to James Hudson III to start at left tackle for the second week in a row. It was a much stronger effort for the offensive line to start.

The adjustments were evident on the opening drive, which was about as good as you can ask for any team. Watson was 7-for-8 passing with 87 yards and ended the drive with a rushing touchdown. Watson hit a number of receivers, mixing up the passing game with targets to wide receivers Jerry Jeudy, Amari Cooper, David Bell and Elijah Moore, in addition to tight end Jordan Akins.

Fewer pre-snap penalties in the opening drive allowed the Browns to avoid playing behind the sticks, which in turn let the Browns establish a run game, heavily featuring D'Onta Foreman.

The Browns were able to put points on the board in their first three drives, hitting two field goals after the opening drive touchdown. Meanwhile, the Browns defense looked their old selves to start the game, forcing Jacksonville to punt on their first two drives and holding them to a field goal in the first half.

Coming out of the half was a different story for the Browns. The Jaguars cut their deficit down 16-13, scoring a touchdown near the end of the third quarter and a field goal on their next drive.

Piling up the penalties in the second half, the Browns ended up with 13 penalties accounting for 100 yards. In their second-to-last offensive drive, the Browns had four offensive penalties, taking them out of field goal range and forcing them to punt.

However, Corey Bojorquez hit a beautiful punt, pinning the Jaguars at the 2-yard line—which the defense took full advantage of.

Defensive end Alex Wright sacked Trevor Lawrence in the end zone for a safety, giving the Browns an 18-13 lead with 1:44 left in the game. It was a massive stop that held the promise of a win within the great play.

But things never seem to come easy and the offensive struggles that began appearing in the second half continued in the worst way. After recovering the Jaguars' onside kick, the Browns offense couldn't control the clock, forced to punt after going three-and-out.

What seemed like a sure win turned into a nail-biter. Jacksonville had the ball back with 1:27 left to play but no timeouts. A 28-yard pass from Lawrence to rookie receiver Brian Thomas Jr. gave the Jaguars a shot at the win.

A hail mary with eight seconds left saw Lawrence hit Brenton Strange, who couldn't bring it in with tight coverage from cornerback MJ Emerson and safety Ronnie Hickman Jr.

Watson ended the game 22-for-33 with 186 yards and the sole rushing touchdown. Jerome Ford led in rushing with 64 yards and a long of 36. Jerry Jeudy led in receiving yards with 73 in five receptions, followed by Elijah Moore, who had 44 yards on six receptions.

The defense combined for four sacks, nine tackles for loss and 45 total tackles. They held Jacksonville to 3-9 on third downs, helping contain them offensively.

A win is a win, and the Browns are surely happy to have their first victory of the season, no matter how it came.

Still, the volume of penalties and situations they came in will no doubt be a point of emphasis coming off their Week 2 matchup as they turn the page, return home and prepare to take on the New York Giants next Sunday.