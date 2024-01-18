Browns begin interviews for vacant coaching positions

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns decided to shake up the coaching staff at the end of their season while completing staff evaluations—and a day after deciding to part with three staffers, the work to fill those roles is already underway.

Following the loss to the Houston Texans, the Browns decided to fire running backs coach Stump Mitchell, not retain tight ends coach T.C. McCartney and part ways with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, league sources confirmed to News 5.

Working quickly to address the roles in the staff, the Browns brought in Duce Staley for an interview for the same position in Cleveland, a league source confirmed. Staley, a former NFL running back and coach for the Eagles, was on Philadelphia's staff when they won Super Bowl LII.

Staley has been coaching since 2011, spending time as a quality control coach, running backs coach and assistant head coach during that time, with the Eagles, Lions and most recently the Panthers.

Meanwhile, Titans' outside linebackers coach Ryan Crown has received permission to interview for a defensive line position with the Browns. Right now, that position is held by Ben Bloom, but his role could change if retained. That has not been finalized but the Browns are currently addressing the position in any case.

As for the offensive coordinator position, the Browns are interviewing Seahawks offensive line coach Andy Dickerson, a league source confirmed. Dickerson joined Seattle in 2021 as the run game coordinator but had previously worked for the Browns in 2009 as a defensive quality control coach and in 2010 as an assistant offensive line coach.

Since starting his coaching career in 2003 in Washington, Dickerson has worked for the Patriots, Browns, Jets, Rams, and Seahawks, the majority of his time coaching in the NFL with the Rams, helping them get to Super Bowl LIII.

The Browns will complete these interviews and continue exploring other candidates while looking to add fresh faces to the staff in hopes of a revamped offense and deeper postseason run in 2024.