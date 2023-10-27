Browns bring back familiar face, sign RB John Kelly Jr. to practice squad

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are bringing back a familiar face in the wake of injury, signing running back John Kelly Jr. to the practice squad on Friday.

Kelly originally joined the Browns in 2020, signing to the practice squad where he spent most of the season. Kelly remained with the Browns between the practice squad and active roster through this season, signing futures/reserves contracts and remaining with Cleveland.

With Cleveland, Kelly has played in five games.

The Browns waived Kelly back in August, and he's been a free agent. With Nick Chubb out for the season and Jerome Ford dealing with an ankle injury that could sideline him for a couple of weeks, the Browns added a known presence in the running backs room ahead of their Week 8 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.