Browns bringing back familiar face, re-signing K Cade York

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are bringing back a familiar face to the roster, re-signing kicker Cade York to the roster, a league source confirmed to News 5.

York, a 2022 fourth-round pick, quickly rose to stardom in Cleveland after making a game-winning 58-yard field goal in Week 1 in the 2022 season to give the Browns their first season opener victory in 18 years.

Over his first season, York struggled at times, missing multiple game-winners. Despite having a new focus heading into the 2023 season, York missed four field goal attempts last preseason, which ultimately saw the Browns cut York after trading for Dustin Hopkins.

After being released by the Browns, who were hopeful they could re-sign him to the practice squad, York opted for a fresh start with the Tennessee Titans, signing to their practice squad last season. Since then, York has spent time with the Titans and Giants.

With the Browns signing York and bringing him back to Cleveland, he'll join Hopkins on the roster and will provide depth and a camp leg as offseason workouts are soon set to begin. The Browns are able to begin their offseason workout programs starting April 15.