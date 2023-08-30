K Cade York chooses to sign to Titans' practice squad over Browns'

BEREA, Ohio — Kicker Cade York is no longer a Cleveland Brown, and after the opportunity to rejoin the team on the practice squad, he won't be in the future either. Instead, the kicker has opted to sign with the Tennessee Titans' practice squad.

The Browns cut York after trading for veteran kicker Dustin Hopkins following his preseason struggles that saw him miss four field goals.

However, there was hope that they might be able to bring York back on the practice squad where he could continue competing for a spot and perhaps fix the issues he was having with in-game kicks.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski, when asked if they'd like York back, bluntly said, "for sure, yes."

After York cleared waivers, not claimed by any of the 31 other NFL teams, he was free to make a decision to sign with whichever team wanted that showed interest. With the Browns among those teams, York had the opportunity to re-sign and remain in Cleveland.

He chose elsewhere, signing with the Tennessee Titans' practice squad, where he'll compete with recently acquired Nick Folk for a kicking job.

The choice could be just what the young kicker needs—a change of scenery and a fresh start. After starting his NFL career off with a bang—a 58-yard game-winning field goal to give the Browns their first season opener victory in 18 years last season, the rest of his time in Cleveland had ups and downs.

This preseason spelled disaster for York, with missed kicks in each of the four games and another missed game-winner. York was fine throughout training camp at practice, but once in a game setting, couldn't get his kicks in line.

While York began as a hero in Cleveland, his departure became one that many Browns fans looked forward to.

Now, with Hopkins on the roster and York headed to Tennessee, the Browns and York both have a fresh start—which will hopefully benefit all parties.

