Browns bringing back Josh Dobbs as backup quarterback

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are piecing together their roster through free agency and will be bringing back a familiar face as they signed quarterback Josh Dobbs to a one-year deal, his agent Mike McCartney confirmed Monday.

Dobbs joined the Browns in the spring of 2022 and served as a backup to the backup Jacoby Brissett as Deshaun Watson served an 11-game suspension.

Before joining the Browns, Dobbs had stints with the Steelers and Jaguars. After the Browns waived Dobbs following Watson's return, he went on to be signed to the Lions practice squad and later to the Titans.

Dobbs played in two games last year with the Titans, starting in a playoff-implication game for the squad. Dobbs recorded 40 completions with the Titans last year with 411 yards and two touchdowns.

Back with the Browns, Dobbs will serve as a backup to Watson, sharing the room with Kellen Mond as well.

