Browns bringing back veteran QB Joe Flacco on 1-year deal

David J. Phillip/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco reacts after throwing back-to-back pick six's against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have been searching for a veteran quarterback to add to the room this offseason, and they've got their guy. Joe Flacco is headed back to the Browns, a league source confirmed.

Flacco and the Browns reached a one-year, $4 million contract agreement that will return Flacco to the roster for the upcoming 2025 season.

During the 2023 season, Flacco was signed to the Brown practice squad as a free agent who hadn't played in nearly a year.

He was he fourth quarterback to start for the team that season after Deshaun Watson sustained a shoulder injury and a carousel of quarterbacks began.

Joe Flacco is officially on the Browns active roster

Flacco helped lead the Browns to the playoffs amid a season of injuries and uncertainty. In his five games with the Browns, Flacco went 4-1, completing 123 passes for 1,616 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Joe Flacco fans
A fan holds a sign featuring Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco before an NFL football game between the Browns and the Chicago Bears in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. The Browns won 20-17. (AP Photo/David Richard)

There was a strong desire from many Browns fans for the team to re-sign Flacco that offseason, but the Browns moved forward without him, and Flacco signed a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts where he played in eight games, starting in six, throwing 162 completetions for 1,761 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Flacco returns to a quarterback room in Cleveland that currently consists of Kenny Pickett and an injured and highly unlikely-to-play Deshaun Watson.

The veteran quarterback will help a rookie quarterback develop this offseason, one that the Browns are expected to select somewhere in the draft.

