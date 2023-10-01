Browns C Ethan Pocic questionable to return to Ravens game with chest injury

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns center Ethan Pocic left the field in Sunday's game against the Ravens and has been listed as questionable to return.

Pocic left in the second quarter, heading back into the locker room for evaluation.

The team called it a chest injury.

In his absence, Nick Harris has taken over at center.

The Browns offense is operating with several backups called in to start, including quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who got the start Sunday after Deshaun Watson was ruled out with a shoulder injury.