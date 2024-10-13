Browns CB Denzel Ward active for game against Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — The Cleveland Browns kick things off at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday afternoon, and they'll do so with some guys making a return from injury and others sideline with ailments.

Cornerback Denzel Ward was listed as questionable for Sunday's game with a hamstring injury that kept him out of the first two days of practice. Before kickoff, Ward was cleared to play.

Here are the Browns inactives for Sunday's game:



S Grant Delpit

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (3QB)

S Ronnie Hickman

C Ethan Pocic

LB Jordan Hicks

DT Quinton Jefferson

WR Jamari Thrash

Cleveland is also getting two other defensive starters back in the mix, with linebacker Mohamoud Diabate and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II activated from injured reserve and set to play Sunday.

Hurst has been out since Week 1 with an ankle injury, and Diabate has been out the same amount of time due to a hip injury. The two hope to bring a boost to their side of the ball.

The defense will need a boost as it deals with other injuries. Delpit had been ruled out with a concussion on Friday, and Hickman was ruled out due to an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the ball, Pocic was ruled out Friday with a knee injury that sidelined him last week against the Washington Commanders and forced him to miss the week of practice. With Pocic out, Nick Harris will take over at center.

The Browns ruled out running backs Nick Chubb and Nyheim Hines on Friday, and they both worked their way back from knee injuries they sustained last year. While Chubb is sidelined this Sunday, he's expected to make his return to game action next week in Cleveland against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Browns are also making a change on the offensive line, with Michael Dunn expected to start at right guard.

Cleveland hopes to enter that game with a 2-4 record by winning against the Eagles this week.