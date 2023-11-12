Browns CB Denzel Ward clears concussion protocol, questionable to return to Ravens game with neck injury

BALTIMORE — Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward was taken back to be evaluated for a head injury following a hit to the helmet he took in the first half of the game against the Ravens, but cleared from a concussion.

Ward was attempting to make a tackle when Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley attempting to stop him, flew into him head first, hitting Ward straight in the helmet.

Trainers took Ward to the medical tent for evaluation and then back into the locker room a short time later.

The Browns evaluated him for a concussion, which he has a history of. His last concussion came during the final preseason game against the Chiefs earlier in the year,

Ward missed three games during his rookie season with a concussion and sustained another concussion in 2022.

The Browns got good news just before the half, as Ward was cleared from concussion protocol. However, he is listed as questionable to return with a neck injury.

Meanwhile, the Browns rookie cornerback Cam Mitchell was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Greg Newsome II was active for Sunday's game after missing last week's game with a groin injury the week before.