Browns CB Denzel Ward evaluated for a concussion in game against Ravens

CB MJ Emerson also leaves field for injury evaluation
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns took some hits to their cornerback room on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, with two starters leaving the field.

Denzel Ward was taken back to the locker room in the third quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game just before the fourth quarter.

Ward has had five concussions since entering the league in 2018. His last came during training camp this summer after a hit he took in practice.

After Ward left the field, fellow cornerback MJ Emerson also was taken off the field in the third quarter. He was evaluated for a concussion but cleared to return.

