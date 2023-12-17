Browns CB Denzel Ward to play against Bears Sunday

CLEVELAND — The Browns kick things off against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but they'll do so with some key players sidelined, but that won't include cornerback Denzel Ward, who returns after missing the last three games with a shoulder injury.

Ward sustained the shoulder injury while making a tackle in the Week 11 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The injury has sidelined him for the last three games against the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams and last week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The cornerback was able to return to practice leading into the Jags game and entered it listed as questionable but was ruled out before kickoff. Ward continued practicing this week and was once again listed as questionable.

On Sunday, Ward was reported as active for the game against the Bears.

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. was also listed as questionable leading into Sunday's game. Walker "tweaked something" in Friday's practice session, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski. The team monitored Walker over the weekend, and before kickoff, ruled him out.

Meanwhile, Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliott, who returned to practice Friday after being sidelined throughout the week with a concussion he sustained against the Jaguars, entered Sunday's game listed as questionable as well. He was reported as active.

Here are the Browns inactives for the game against the Bears:

https://twitter.com/Browns/status/1736423521281351731

The Browns ruled Thornhil, Pocic, Okoronkwo and Kunaszyk out on Friday after practice. Thornhill is dealing with a lingering calf strain, Pocic is dealing with a stinger he sustained last week, Okoronkwo is dealing with a pectoral injury that could be season-ending and Kunaszyk is dealing with a calf injury.