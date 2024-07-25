Browns CB Greg Newsome II, DT Dalvin Tomlinson out for training camp following surgeries

WHITE SULFUR SPRINGS, W.Va — The Cleveland Browns opened up their first day of training camp at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia, but two players won't be participating in the action here or back in Berea as head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that cornerback Greg Newsome II and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson are both out for camp.

Newsome was placed on the non-football injury list heading into camp this week, dealing with a hamstring injury. Stefanski announced that Newsome underwent surgery on that injury and will miss training camp as he recovers from the procedure.

As for Tomlinson, he started camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list with a knee injury. Stefanski said that the defensive lineman will undergo a knee scope on Friday, which will also see him miss training camp.

Despite their projected absence from camp, the Browns are hopeful for both Newsome and Tomlinson to be back and ready for Week 1.

"We’ll update you guys as we get more information on those injuries and those are all, like we’ve always talked about injuries, we’ll continue to just work through it," Stefanski said.

Another player who is starting training camp on the PUP list—running back Nick Chubb. Chubb is ahead of schedule in his knee rehab, back to squatting 500+ pounds. Still, his MCL and ACL injuries were extreme, and he needs time to work back.

Chubb was off to the side on Thursday's practice, working with trainers as he continues rehabbing his knee. Alongside other players working to the side—including Myles Garrett, David Njoku, Jerry Jeudy and Cam Mitchell—Chubb was all smiles, looking happy to be around the team.

A happy Nick Chubb at the Greenbrier to start off #Browns training camp. pic.twitter.com/sXvsZCUfai — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) July 25, 2024

The Browns will continue working Friday and Saturday at the Greenbrier before getting a day off on Sunday.

