Browns CB Greg Newsome II ruled out for game against Titans

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are set to host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, but they'll do so without cornerback Greg Newsome II, who was ruled out with an injury Friday afternoon.

Newsome sustained an elbow injury during Monday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was forced to leave the field and has been considered "day-to-day" since.

However, the cornerback did not participate in practice during the short week leading into the Titans game, sidelined Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

After Friday's session wrapped, the Browns ruled Newsome out for Sunday's game.

The good news is that while Newsome will miss Sunday's game, the team doesn't believe the elbow injury should linger much longer.

"I don't, I don't [think it will be a long time]. Rule him out for this one, but we'll see for next week," head coach Kevin Stefanski said.

Meanwhile, tackle James Hudson III has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game with an ankle injury. He was not on the field for practice on Friday.