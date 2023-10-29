Browns CB Greg Newsome II ruled out of Seahawks game with groin injury

SEATTLE — Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II sustained a groin injury in Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Newsome left the field with trainers and headed back to the locker room for further evaluation.

He was listed as questionable with what the team said was a groin injury. In the third quarter, Newsome was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Before sustaining the injury, Newsome had notched one tackle but had some solid coverage in moments throughout the beginning of the game.

Newsome wasn't the only player to get banged up Sunday. Rookie left tackle Dawand Jones left the field with a shoulder injury and was listed as questionable to return.

Defensive end Alex Wright was also listed as questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, players like linebacker Tony Fields II, safety Grant Delpit and defensive end Za'Darius Smith all left the field for medical evaluation throughout the game but were able to return to the field.