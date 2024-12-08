Browns CB Mike Ford Jr. ruled out of game against Steelers

PITTSBURGH — Cleveland Browns cornerback Mike Ford Jr. left the field Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers with an apparent injury.

Ford went into the medical tent in the first quarter of the game, being evaluated by trainers. After some time in the tent, Ford ran back with trainers into the locker room for further evaluation.

With 5:50 left in the first quarter, the Browns listed Ford as questionable to return as they evaluated him for a concussion.

Ford was cleared and returned to the game.

However, at the start of the third quarter, Ford was ruled out.

The Browns ruled Ford out after halftime, listing him in concussion protocol.