Watch Now
SportsBrowns News

Actions

Browns CB MJ Emerson ruled out after being evaluated for head injury in game against Chiefs

Chiefs Browns Football
David Richard/AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) runs toward the end zone for a touchdown against Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Chiefs Browns Football
Posted

CLEVELAND — Browns cornerback MJ Emerson left Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs with an injury and won't return.

Emerson was taken off the field to be evaluated for a head injury in the first half of the game. He was listed as questionable to return as he was evaluated.

A short time later, Emerson was downgraded to out for the remainder of the game.

Whether its a concussion for Emerson or not remains to be seen.

Emerson recorded a single tackle before sustaining the injury Sunday.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.