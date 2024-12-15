Browns CB MJ Emerson ruled out after being evaluated for head injury in game against Chiefs

CLEVELAND — Browns cornerback MJ Emerson left Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs with an injury and won't return.

Emerson was taken off the field to be evaluated for a head injury in the first half of the game. He was listed as questionable to return as he was evaluated.

A short time later, Emerson was downgraded to out for the remainder of the game.

Whether its a concussion for Emerson or not remains to be seen.

Emerson recorded a single tackle before sustaining the injury Sunday.