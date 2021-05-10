Browns claim kicker Chase McLaughlin off waivers from Jets

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns claimed kicker Chase McLaughlin off waivers from the New York Jets Monday, according to the NFL waivers system transaction logs.

McLaughlin, 25, had a whirlwind first year in the NFL. He played at Illinois and went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft before signing with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent. He was waived in August of that year.

In September 2019, the Minnesota Vikings signed McLaughlin to their practice squad but released him days later. In October, McLaughlin was signed by the Los Angeles Chargers while their kicker dealt with an injury. He played four games for the Chargers, making all seven extra-point attempts and six of his nine field-goal attempts with his longest being 50 yards.

McLaughlin was waived at the end of October and signed by the San Francisco 49ers soon after. With the 49ers, McLaughlin made all eight of his extra-point attempts and seven of his eight field-goal attempts. McLaughlin was waived by the 49ers in December and claimed off waivers by the Indianapolis Colts where he made all 11 of his extra-point attempts and five of his six field-goal attempts.

In September 2020, McLaughlin was waived by the Colts during final roster cuts. After being signed to the Vikings practice squad he was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars where he played three games, making three of his four extra-point attempts and four of his five field-goal attempts.

The Jaguars waived McLaughlin in December and he spent the remainder of the season on the New York Jets after being claimed off waivers, playing in one game, and making both of his extra-point attempts.

On Friday, the Jets waived McLaughlin.

McLaughlin owns a career-long 52-yard field goal, a 78.6% field goal percentage, and 96.9% extra point percentage.

The Browns recently agreed to a one-year contract with kicker Cody Parkey.

Parkey took over as the Browns kicker last season in the second week, after the team moved on from Austin Seibert, and became a stabilizing force at the position despite some doubts about the decision to sign him.

Last season, Parkey finished 19-22 on field goals and made all but one of his 11 attempts from 40 yards out or more. As for extra points, Parkey went 43-of-47.

The Browns are at their roster limit of 90 so a corresponding move will be required when the team announces the acquisition.

RELATED: Browns bring back Cody Parkey, re-signing kicker to 1-year deal