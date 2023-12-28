PHOTOS: Browns clinch playoffs with primetime 37-20 win over Jets
The Cleveland Browns have earned a spot in the playoffs.
On Thursday night, under the primetime lights, the Browns faced a win-and-in situation. With a 10-5 record entering the game against the Jets, Cleveland needed just one more victory to clinch their spot in the postseason. They did it with a 37-20 victory over New York.
