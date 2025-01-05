Browns clinch top-3 pick in 2025 NFL Draft as season comes to merciful end

It was terrible. It was horrible. It was no good, very bad in so many ways. But after going 3-14 on the year, the Browns 2024 season is officially over and sights are set on correcting issues following this most unfortunate season.

Saturday's season finale against the Ravens ended in a 35-10 loss. The Ravens ended up clinching the AFC North division title, and while the Browns had been eliminated from the playoffs since Week 12, Cleveland did clinch something for themselves.

A top-three pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns entered the season finale with the projected third overall pick in the upcoming draft due to their record. Two games on Sunday will determine if the Browns can move up into the No. 2 or even first-overall pick.

The Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots both share a 3-13 record. If the Titans can beat the Houston Texans and the Patriots can beat the Buffalo Bills, the Browns would secure the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

After making it to the playoffs in 2023 amid a whirlwind of adversity, this season was both unexpected and disappointing, to say the least. The Browns started four different quarterbacks this year—Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Bailey Zappe—while struggling to establish the run game all season long. Penalties and pass protection were constant issues. Drops plagued the receiver for much of the season.

Defensively, the Browns held strong. Most games saw the defense competing heavily to keep the team in each game, hoping the offense would begin to gel. There were sparks of that with Winston at quarterback, but also a slew of turnovers that saw the Browns turn to Thompson-Robinson.

The Browns brought in offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey to help revamp the offense this season. For a number of reasons, that didn't happen.

Now the Browns will close the book on 2024. Overnight, the team will reflect on the season. On Sunday morning, players will pack up their lockers. They'll meet with coaches and front office members. Exit interviews will take place, and the Browns will take notes.

Then, it's the offseason and work to repair what has been broken this year will need to begin.

General manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski are expected to be retained after signing extensions before this season began. There is still faith in the foundation of the organization. But part of that work that will need to be done to escape total rebuild will be in the NFL Draft—and the Browns—whether they pick first, second or third—will need to get it right.

The 2025 NFL Draft will take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from April 24-26.