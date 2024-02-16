Browns continuing support of Black-owned businesses, local community with Cleveland Huddle initiative

CLEVELAND — In 2021, the Cleveland Browns launched the Cleveland Huddle initiative—where the organization celebrates Black History Month by purchasing meals from local Black-owned businesses and delivering them to local shelters and programs to feed those in need.

That program is back for its fourth year, and the impact is being felt by both those receiving the meals and the restaurants cooking them up.

So far, the Browns have supported Laura's Home Women's Crisis Center with meals from The Crispy Chick, a chicken spot in Cleveland, and most recently, Lutheran Metropolitan Ministries with meals from No Fork Restaurant.

Calvin Willis, the owner of No Fork Restaurant, which has a kitchen in Highland Hills and a restaurant in Beachwood, said participating in the initiative was a no-brainer.

"It's always important to give back as much as we can. Blessed to be in certain situations to where you may not need to be helped, but you can help others. So that's what we did," Willis said.

No Fork Restaurant prepared around 200 meals—large trays of freshly fried chicken tenders, sides of mashed potatoes and veggies, and salads. For Willis and his restaurant, making sure the meals were filling for those experiencing homelessness and staying at Lutheran Metropolitan Ministries.

"It's about 200 meals that we’re helping donate to give back to people who need a good meal," Willis said. "When it came to the menu for them, we wanted them to have some hearty, something they could eat. So they would get full just in case they didn't get another meal for a while."

With the Browns purchasing the meals from No Fork Restaurant, the community was supported, but so was Willis. The connection with the Browns was an extra boost for Willis, who had to fight through obstacles when he opened his business.

"I had a six-figure job working for a company. I gave it up because the restaurant was my dream," Willis said. "And as soon as I take the step, the leap of faith to do it, the pandemic hit and it was kind of like 'Pow!'"

Willis pushed through and continued pouring love into his food. Customers appreciated that, and No Fork Restaurant pulled through. Now, with this recent help from the Browns, No Fork Restaurant certainly got an extra boost—but for Willis, the impact the Browns' initiative has on others is what matters most to them.

"The help part is more important than building us because in retrospect, what we give out comes back to you. So of course it feels good to be chosen by the Browns...to do some of these things. But it’s really more about the community and people we’re trying to help," Willis said.

The Cleveland Huddle initiative will continue through Black History Month, supporting Black Box Fix in Lyndhurst next.