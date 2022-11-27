Watch Now
Browns cornerback AJ Green ruled out for remainder of game due to head injury vs Buccaneers

Doug Murray/AP
Cleveland Browns cornerback A.J. Green (38) smiles on the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
Posted at 2:58 PM, Nov 27, 2022
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns cornerback A.J. Green has been ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a head injury.

Green was taken back for evaluation in the first half and was ruled out early in the third quarter.

His injury is an additional strain on the cornerback room with Greg Newsome II out for the second consecutive game with a concussion, which he sustained during practice before the game against the Bills.

Meanwhile, Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was evaluated for a concussion but was cleared to return.

