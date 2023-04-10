Browns cornerback Greg Newsome to host celebrity softball game

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome will be hosting a celebrity softball game this summer

Greg Newsome & Friends Celebrity Softball Game will take place at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake, Ohio on Saturday, June 24.

The event will feature a home run derby at 4 p.m., followed by the celebrity softball game.

“Clear Vison is excited to team up with the Lake County Captains at Classic Auto Group Park for another exciting event! We are extremely happy to bring this event back to Eastlake, OH, and feature the new partnership with Greg Newsome, Cleveland Browns first round draft pick in 2021. Previously the event has headlined other great NFL players, Joe Haden and Jarvis Landry” said Clear Vision Marketing.

Tickets for the event start at $20 with parking passes available for the Classic Park Gold Lot for $25.

For more information, click here.

