Watch
SportsBrowns

Actions

Browns Countdown Season Preview airs at 7 PM on News 5

items.[0].image.alt
News 5
The Browns Countdown Season Preview begins on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on News 5.
Brownspreview.jpg
Posted at 5:38 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 17:38:17-04

CLEVELAND — Watch News 5 tonight at 7 PM for the Browns Countdown Season Preview.

Which players stand to have a big season? Can the Browns make it back to the playoffs? Are they ready for the Chiefs on Sunday? We’ll get into all of it tonight and more.

RELATED: Bonding the Browns: How chemistry on the football field is being created by bonds formed off it

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

BROWNS 2021 SCHEDULE

Preseason

WEEK 1 · TBD· At Jacksonville Jaguars (TBD/News 5 Cleveland)
WEEK 2 · TBD · New York Giants (TBD/News 5 Cleveland)
WEEK 3 · Sun 8/29 · 8:00 PM at Atlanta Falcons (NBC)

Regular Season

WEEK 1 · Sun 9/12 · 4:25 PM EST at Kansas City Chiefs (CBS)

WEEK 2 · Thu 9/19 · 1:00 PM EST Houston Texans (CBS)

WEEK 3 · Sun 9/26 · 1:00 PM EST Chicago Bears (FOX)

WEEK 4 · Sun 10/3 · 1:00 PM EST at Minnesota Vikings (CBS)

WEEK 5 · Sun 10/10 · 4:05 PM EST at Los Angeles Chargers (CBS)

WEEK 6 · Sun 10/17 · 4:05 PM EST Arizona Cardinals (FOX)

WEEK 7 · Thu 10/21 · 8:20 PM EST Denver Broncos (FOX/NFLN/AMZ)

WEEK 8 · Sun 10/31 · 1:00 PM EST Pittsburgh Steelers (CBS)

WEEK 9 · Sun 11/7 · 1:00 PM EST at Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)

WEEK 10 · Sun 11/14 · 1:00 PM EST at New England Patriots (CBS)

WEEK 11 · Sun 11/21 · 1:00 PM EST Detroit Lions (FOX)

WEEK 12 · Sun 11/28 · 8:20 PM EST at Baltimore Ravens (NBC)

WEEK 13 · BYE

WEEK 14 · Mon 12/12 · 1:00 PM EST Baltimore Ravens (CBS)

WEEK 15 · Dec. 18/19 · TBD Las Vegas Raiders (TBD)

WEEK 16 · Sat 12/25 · 4:30 PM at Green Bay Packers (FOX/NFLN/AMZ)

WEEK 17 · Mon 1/3 · 8:15 PM EST at Pittsburgh Steelers (ESPN)

WEEK 18 · Sun 1/9 · 1:00 PM EST Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)