Browns DC Jim Schwartz named 2023 Assistant Coach of the Year at NFL Honors

LAS VEGAS — The Cleveland Browns' defense was arguably the best in the NFL this season—and because of that, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has earned the title of the Associated Press' 2023 Assistant Coach of the Year.

Schwartz, who took over the defense this season in his first year in the role, turned the defense around. Under his coaching, the Browns led the league in total defense and passing defense, allowing an average of 270.2 yards per game—the fewest in the NFL since 2014.

In his role, Schwartz aimed to see his defense strive for successful stats, of course, but approached it wanting to have the best intangibles, including "swag, effort, passion and badassery."

With teammates celebrating each other's plays throughout each game, a name made for themselves across the league—and, of course, an 11-win season that saw them make the playoffs, Schwartz was able to accomplish that.

Schwartz was a finalist and beat out Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, and Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik.