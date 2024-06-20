Browns DE Lonnie Phelps arrested on DUI charges in Key West, Florida

Cleveland Browns defensive end Lonnie Phelps is currently facing DUI charges after being arrested Wednesday night in Key West, Florida, according to records from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Phelps has been charged with one count of DUI with damage to property or person, a misdemeanor.

A Browns spokesperson said the team is aware of the incident and are looking into it.

"We are aware of the incident, gathering more information and have no further comment at this time," they said.

The 23-year-old Cincinnati native, who played college football at Kansas and Miami (Ohio), signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and signed to the practice squad last fall after being waived. The Browns signed Phelps to a reserves/future contract earlier this year.