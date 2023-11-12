Browns DE Myles Garrett accomplishes feat only 6 others have done in NFL history

BALTIMORE — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is having a season worthy of a strong defensive player of the year consideration. On Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, he continued etching his name in the record books.

Garrett notched back-to-back sacks on Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson, pushing him over the double-digit mark on the season after entering the game with 9.5 sacks.

With Garrett over 10 sacks on the season, he joins just six other players to have double-digit sacks in six consecutive seasons in NFL History—Reggie White, John Randle, DeMarcus Ware, Jared Allen, Bruce Smith and Lawrence Taylor.

What really sets Garrett apart is the fact he's the only active player to have such a stat.

Heading into Sunday's game, Garrett had notched four forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, two passes defended, 18 QB hits and eight tackles for loss.

He leaves Sunday's game with just another accolade as he continues fighting to earn the coveted DPOY award while giving his all to help his team win.