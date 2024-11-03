Browns DE Myles Garrett blows up sackless streak against Chargers

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett entered Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers on a four-game streak with no sacks. It was something that was frustrating to the reigning defensive player of the year—and something he corrected in the Week 9 matchup.

Before Sunday's game, Garrett last had a sack in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders. In the next four games, Garrett failed to record a sack. He's had other impacts on the field, including 15 quarterback hurries, putting pressure on opposing offenses, and just not getting home to the quarterback.

Garrett admitted on Friday that the sackless streak was frustrating but making an impact in other ways.

"I mean, yeah, but it's part of the game. It's not the entirety of the position and what it's called to do," Garrett said. "Getting pressure, getting disruptions and making plays and all across the field, that has to be the mentality when the sacks aren't there. When the teams are doing everything to keep me from being on the stat sheet in that particular column, I’ve got to fill up the column in other ways."

On Sunday, however, that frustration was put to rest.

In a matter of four plays, Garrett sacked Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert three times.

Garrett's three sacks added to the Browns' count of six in the first half.

While the Browns defense is getting to the quarterback, there were other struggles across the board in the first half of Sunday's game against the Chargers, particularly in the secondary. At the half, the Browns trailed Los Angeles 20-3.