Browns DE Myles Garrett leaves field with trainers in game against Giants, playing through foot injury

CLEVELAND — Sunday's game against the New York Giants saw the Browns struck with injuries to the offensive line—and in the fourth quarter, the biggest injury they dealt with came on the other side of the ball as reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett left the field with trainers.

The Browns' defense had just stopped the Giants on third-and-12, but as the team celebrated the stop, Garrett remained down on the field.

Trainers rushed onto the field to assist Garrett, who limped into the blue medical tent for evaluation. A short time later, Garrett was on the sidelines and then he returned to the game.

However, Garrett appeared to be in pain after the plays, and after the defense forced New York to punt, Garrett walked gingerly off the field.

Garrett said on Friday after the team's final practice he was dealing with a foot injury that he would play through, but is something that he hopes can be managed over the next few weeks.

"Hopefully next couple weeks, things will continue to get better until it’s not something that’s bothering me as consistent as it is. So just trying to stay on and manage things as they are right now," said Garrett. “It’s still there, still painful. It’s just trying to get it as well as I can. Really try to lower the amount of inflammation and manage the pain until Friday, and then I definitely got to get some reps and some high-speed reps on my leg, get some running in so that I don’t have to worry about anything else, like soft tissue injuries, hamstring or anything like that. So just trying to take really the high-speed load off until Friday and then see how it feels, see how well I can go. Feels good. Lock and load. Let’s go. Until then, we’re letting it ride.”