Browns DE Myles Garrett named 2023 Defensive Player of the Year at NFL Honors

LAS VEGAS — Cleveland Browns fans know Myles Garrett is the best defensive player in the NFL. That became official Thursday night as Garrett was named the Associated Press' 2023 Defensive Player of the Year during the NFL Honors ceremony.

Garrett was a finalist up against DaRon Bland, Micah Parsons, TJ Watt and Maxx Crosby. On Thursday night, Garrett was announced the winner of the award.

There's no denying the impact Garrett has on opposing offenses. Teams make their offensive game plans against Garrett specifically when preparing for the Browns.

This past season, Garrett recorded 14 sacks, four forced fumbles, and 42 total tackles, with 17 tackles for loss and 30 QB hits. Garrett is the only active player in the NFL with 10 or more sacks in each of the last six seasons and is just the seventh player ever to record such a stat.

"To the city of Cleveland, this one's for you. Gonna bring home something bigger next time," Garrett said.