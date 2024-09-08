Browns DE Myles Garrett surprises fans at Muni Lot before season opener against Cowboys

CLEVELAND — Myles Garrett is already a fan favorite in Cleveland. It's hard to imagine how Browns fans could like him any more than they already do—but on Sunday before the team's season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, he might have found a way.

Before heading to Huntington Bank Field, Garrett made a surprise stop by the tailgate capital, the Muni Lot.

Garrett pulled up in his classic car and joined in some tailgates, surprising fans by leading them in "Here we go Brownies!" chants and taking pictures with the groups.

"Myles Garrett showed up to our tailgate. He picked us," one fan said.

Fans yelled things like "MVP!" and "At least two sacks today Myles!" as Garrett made his way through the Muni Lot.

The Browns star defensive end and reigning Defensive Player of the Year wanted to let fans know how important they are to him and the team. Spending a little time with them before he clocked in was his way of doing so, kicking off the season on a high note.

He was also joined by Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell.

"We're just sitting here and we hear this big engine rev and we're like' Who is this guy? What's going on?' All of a sudden Myles Garrett and Donovan Mitchell pop out of a car and start hanging out at our tailgate chanting with us. It was incredible," another fan said.

Garrett went straight from his hangout with fans to the game, where he looked to lead the Browns into another dominant defensive season and start the year off with a win against the Cowboys.