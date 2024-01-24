Browns DE Myles Garrett voted PFWA's Defensive Player of the Year

CLEVELAND — The Browns season is over but awards season has just begun and for defensive end Myles Garrett, the accolades are steadily pouring in, most recently being voted Pro Football Writers of America's Defensive Player of the Year.

On Tuesday, Garrett won the Professional Athlete of the Year award at the 2024 Greater Cleveland Sports Awards. Not even 24 hours later, Garrett took home a national award.

By being voted the Defensive Player of the Year by PFWA, Garrett's first DPOY honor from the group, he also made Browns history. Garrett is the first Browns player to receive the honor since it was instituted in 1992.

This season, Garrett recorded 14 sacks, four forced fumbles, and 42 total tackles with 17 tackles for loss and 30 QB hits. Garrett is the only active player in the NFL with 10 or more sacks in each of the last six seasons and is just the seventh player ever to record such a stat.

But Garrett's impact goes far beyond the stat sheet. While he didn't lead the league in sacks, which has been the go-to stat for this award, his impact on opposing offenses, which is what Defensive Player of the Year truly stands for, is undeniable.

"I think regardless of how much he played through, he played at a really high level for us down the stretch," Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said at his end-of-season press conference Monday. "Probably the larger point for me is I know the focus is on sack numbers, but the reality of it is that really doesn't tell the whole story or even enough of the story to be honest. He's the Defensive Player of the Year."

Berry was right when it came to the PFWA's award.

2023 — DE Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

Garrett will learn if he's earned those same honors in the Associated Press' award voting on Feb. 8 at NFL Honors.