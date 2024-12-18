Browns DE Ogbo Okoronkwo partners with Raising Cane's to donate 100 bikes to local kids

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — Cleveland Browns defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo never got a bicycle for Christmas. That's not a slight on his parents (or Santa). He was grateful for the gifts he did get. But he always thought it'd be a great gift—so on Tuesday, Okoronkwo delivered that gift to 100 local kids.

Partnered with Raising Cane's, Okoronkwo donated 100 custom bikes to the Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Ohio.

Each bike came decked out with handlebars with the Raising Cane's logo and the "One Love" slogan painted on them. There were bikes of varying sizes for different-aged kids.

"For the kids, it always warms my heart. I have a special place for these kids because, just growing up, things don't always go the way you want it, but I'm just glad I can put a smile on their face with these bikes," Okoronkwo said.

Last year, Raising Cane’s donated 1,000 bikes and helmets in total. The restaurant is currently on track to double that this year by donating 2,500 bikes and helmets to children across the country. That total was boosted by the 100 bikes donated in North Olmsted on Tuesday.

The kids with the Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Ohio were bussed over to the Raising Cane's in North Olmsted and greeted by the restaurant staff and volunteers. When they got off the bus, they arrived at the parking lot dedicated to a holiday party just for them. A DJ played music, and there were plenty of dance-offs between the kids.

There were tables with merch the kids got to take home, helmets to keep them safe on their new bikes, and, of course, a lunch of Raising Cane's chicken tenders for each one to enjoy.

Okoronkwo spoke to the kids at the event before breaking off to sign autographs. Some kids wanted the jerseys they wore signed. Others wanted their winter coat or sneakers signed. One kid asked the Browns defensive end to sign his arm.

"They're just full of life and energy. I think somebody made me sign their arm with a Sharpie," Okoronkwo laughed. "These kids are just super fun and they're just energetic. I love it. The energy's contagious."

Browns safety Grant Delpit joined Okoronkwo, also signing autographs and spending time with the kids.

The day was one full of fun, food and friends.

And with the holidays upon us, that was top of mind for Okoronkwo at the bike giveaway.

"The holidays, it's just a really important time of the year for you to just be able to be with your family and be happy and you know, people call family different things. So just being able to have that community and that love and support, just seeing all that— it's dope," Okoronkwo said.