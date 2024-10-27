Watch Now
Browns DE Ogbo Okoronkwo questionable to return to game against Ravens

Ron Schwane/AP
Cleveland Browns defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo warms up before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
CLEVELAND — Browns defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo left the field in the first half of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens and may or may not return.

Okoronkwo left the field and was evaluated by trainers. A short time later, the defensive end was listed as questionable to return with a knee injury.

Before leaving the game, Okoronkwo had notched four tackles, three of which were solo, and recorded a sack against Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

