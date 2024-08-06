Browns DE Za'Darius Smith will 'be OK' after leaving practice on cart

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns got an update on defensive end Za'Darius Smith, who left practice Monday on a cart after injuring his left knee near the end of the session.

The injury occurred Monday as Smith was on the field for red zone 11-on-11s, and during a play that saw the defensive line collapse the pocket around quarterback Deshaun Watson, he was in a jumble of players. After the play, Smith was on the ground holding his left knee.

As Smith appeared to be wincing in pain, trainers were called to the field, and a cart was brought out. Smith was loaded onto the cart and was bent over in discomfort as they took him inside.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said before Tuesday's practice that Smith "banged knees" with running back Jerome Ford on the play.

The defensive end was diagnosed with a knee contusion and re-evaluated Tuesday, now believed to be OK.

Smith's injury isn't the only one the Browns are navigating. Linebackers Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Jordan Hicks and Tony Fields II have been sidelined, dealing with minor injuries of their own, while cornerback Greg Newsome II and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson are out of training camp after having hamstring and knee procedures, respectively.

