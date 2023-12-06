Watch Now
SportsBrowns News

Actions

Browns designate rookie CB Cam Mitchell for return from injured reserve

Northwestern Pro Day Football
Nam Y. Huh/AP
Northwestern cornerback Cam Mitchell participates in a position drill during Northwestern Pro Day for NFL football coaches and scouts Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Northwestern Pro Day Football
Posted at 2:38 PM, Dec 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-06 14:38:10-05

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are looking to get healthy after injuries have plagued them all season, and saw some good news on Wednesday as rookie cornerback Cam Mitchell was designated for return from injured reserve.

Mitchell, the Browns' fifth-round draft pick earlier this year, was placed on IR with a shoulder injury on Nov. 7, the same day as left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. was placed on the list.

The team is still evaluating Wills to see if his practice window can open soon, but Mitchell's was opened on Wednesday.

Before his injury, Mitchell appeared in the first eight games with one start.

Mitchell's return is a good boost to depth as the team had dealt with the absence of other secondary players, like cornerback Denzel Ward, with injury this season.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.