Browns designate rookie CB Cam Mitchell for return from injured reserve

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are looking to get healthy after injuries have plagued them all season, and saw some good news on Wednesday as rookie cornerback Cam Mitchell was designated for return from injured reserve.

Mitchell, the Browns' fifth-round draft pick earlier this year, was placed on IR with a shoulder injury on Nov. 7, the same day as left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. was placed on the list.

The team is still evaluating Wills to see if his practice window can open soon, but Mitchell's was opened on Wednesday.

Before his injury, Mitchell appeared in the first eight games with one start.

Mitchell's return is a good boost to depth as the team had dealt with the absence of other secondary players, like cornerback Denzel Ward, with injury this season.