Browns designate S Juan Thornhill for return to practice from IR

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are back to work in Berea, preparing for their Week 7 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals—their first division game of the season—and they'll have another starter joining them on the fields.

Safety Juan Thornhill was designated for return from injured reserve on Wednesday, activating his practice window.

Thornhill was placed on IR after the Week 1 loss to the Dallas Cowboys with a calf injury. It's the same injury that plagued him last season.

The Browns will now have 21 days to activate Thornhill to the active roster from the practice squad, or he'll revert back to IR for the remainder of the season.