Browns DT Mason Graham, former UFC champion Stipe Miocic go head-to-head at Buffalo Wild Wings

CLEVELAND — Browns rookie defensive tackle Mason Graham is just getting acclimated to his new home here in Northeast Ohio. With Browns rookie minicamp starting Friday, Graham got a warm welcome before the work begins from none other than former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

Graham and Miocic, teaming up with Buffalo Wild Wings to introduce the restaurant's All You Can Eat Wings and Fries special, met at the Brooklyn location on Tiedeman Road.

The two shared stories, Graham asking Miocic about some of his past fights and Miocic recommending spots for Graham to check out around Northeast Ohio.

From one Cleveland athlete to another, Graham was given a lay of the land.

"It's really cool. I've seen all the stuff growing up, all the UFC stuff, so pretty cool just meeting him and then him telling me a few things about Cleveland, what to do outside the facility because I'm going to be in the facility a lot. Just gave me a few tips of what I can do and what Cleveland really is about," Graham said.

Miocic was happy to meet Graham, and as a Browns fan, said he's eager to see the rookie lineman in action this season.

"It was great just to get to know him. You can tell he's a good dude. He's got a good heart and he's ready to play. I told him, 'Man, listen, fans here are passionate, man. You're in a great city,' and he said, 'That's what I've heard,'" Miocic said. "So I'm actually excited to watch him play. He's a good ball player."

The two didn't just shake hands and share pleasantries at Buffalo Wild Wings. Promoting their all-you-can-eat special, Graham and Miocic, of course, had to take down some wings and fries.

Graham went for the dry rub wings, his go-to flavors being chipotle barbecue or lemon pepper. Miocic opted for a classic Parmesan garlic wing, mostly because he's not a spicy kind of guy.

"I can't really eat hot wings. I mean, I can, but back in the day, I used to do mild and my nose would run, my eyes would water, it was terrible. I've gotten better with it, but I'm more of a garlic parm," Miocic joked about his tolerance to spice.

The two took down their tray of wings, and the staff brought out another. It was an unofficial contest, but one Graham still claimed victory over.

"I took quite a bit. Definitely happy with my performance. There wasn't an official count, but me, I think I won. I would say I won," Graham smiled.

Miocic concurred.

"One hundred percent. Look how big he is, he's a big boy. I was happy to compete," Miocic said.

After a promotional shoot for the BWW's wing special, Miocic and Graham met with fans in the restaurant, signing autographs and taking pictures.

Graham will soon hit the fields in Berea hard at work to gear up for his NFL debut this season. After wings with Miocic and a nice welcome to Cleveland, he's ready for it.

"I'm ready. I've been training, working hard to get to where I've been, and I feel like I'm ready to go and I'm just ready to practice and easy transition on to the next level and then just right into the season and win some games," Graham said.