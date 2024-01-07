Browns DT Shelby Harris leaves regular season finale with injury

CINCINATTI, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are resting many of their starters and key players as they take on the Bengals in the last game of the regular season, preparing for the playoffs. But one of those key players who did take the field left in the first half with an injury—defensive tackle Shelby Harris.

Harris was in the game in the second quarter, the Browns were looking to slow the Bengals down a bit after they took a 21-0 lead with their starters facing a lineup of mostly backups and young players. Harris, however, remained on the field after a play with about 3 minutes left to play in the half.

He walked off the field with trainers and headed into the medical tent, where he stayed for a brief moment before heading back to the locker room with trainers for further evaluation.

Harris has a significant role on the Browns defensive line, adding veteran experience and production on the interior. He played in 17 games and started in six of them this season, recording five passes defended, a forced fumble, 1.5 sacks and three quarterback hits leading into the game against the Bengals.

The Browns-Bengals game holds no post-season implications, and the Browns will face either the Houston Texans or Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round of the playoffs, depending on the outcome of the Jags-Titans game.