Browns elevate new WR James Proche II from the practice squad ahead of Cardinals game

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns made a roster move ahead of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, calling up one of their new offensive weapons to the active roster.

Wide receiver James Proche II has been elevated to the active roster from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game.

Proche was signed to the Browns practice squad at the trade deadline on Tuesday, one of several players the Browns added to their practice squad.

In his fourth season out of SMU, Proche was originally selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Proche coincidentally made his NFL debut against the Browns in the 2020 season opener. Over his career, Proche has played in 43 games, catching 25 passes on 40 targets for 278 yards.

Proche has been getting reps with the Browns all week at practice and will now be on the active roster for Sunday's game.

While he took No. 15 on his first day with the Browns, Proche has since switched to No. 11 after wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones was traded to the Detroit Lions, and the number became available.

The Browns and Cardinals kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Cleveland Browns Stadium, where Deshaun Watson will start at quarterback after a week of increased reps as he works through a shoulder injury that has lingered for the past six weeks.

