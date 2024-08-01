Browns extend partnership with News 5 as official flagship station

News 5 and the Cleveland Browns have reached a multi-year renewal deal, extending a successful partnership that began during the 2015 season.

Under the agreement, News 5 will continue as the official flagship TV station of the Browns and will air preseason games and award-winning team programming as well as produce draft and preseason specials.

“The Browns have been a valued media partner with News 5 since 2015 when we teamed up to produce and air pre-season games and special programming,” said WEWS Vice President and General Manager Steve Weinstein. “This renewed partnership guarantees that Browns fans will continue to have access to exclusive quality programming from our award-winning teams.”

All three preseason games this season will air on News 5 and will feature Nathan Zegura as the game analyst, Aditi Kinkhabwala as the sideline reporter and Chris Rose as the play-by-play commentator.

Browns preseason schedule:



Saturday, August 10, Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns Stadium at 4:25 p.m.

Saturday, August 17, Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns Stadium at 4:25 p.m.

Saturday, August 24, at Seattle Seahawks at 10 p.m. at Lumen Field in Seattle.

News 5’s Jon Doss, Carly Mascitti and Camryn Justice will provide Browns fans with exclusive experiences and engaging and informative content through special interviews and behind-the-scenes content.

In addition, News 5 will continue to prioritize sharing the stories of the club’s commitment to the community by championing youth football, education and social justice throughout the state of Ohio.

“We look forward to continuing to collaborate with News 5 and providing Browns fans across the Cleveland market with compelling content, giving them exclusive access to our players, coaches, and the entire organization,” said Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Erica Muhleman. “News 5 has been an outstanding programming partner, and we are looking forward to continuing to work together with them as our flagship television station this season and beyond.”

Cleveland Browns and News 5 Exclusive Content:



“Browns Countdown” Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on News 5.

“Browns Tonight” Sundays immediately following the late news on News 5.

“Browns Countdown Preseason” airing one hour before each preseason game on News 5.

“Browns Postgame” airing one hour after each preseason and regular season game on News 5.

Special draft, training camp, preseason, and regular season programming

Before last season's playoff game, Camryn Justice interviewed Browns G Joel Bitonio for a pre-game special.