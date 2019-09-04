Menu

Watch
SportsBrowns

Actions

Browns fan wants to trade his home opener ticket in Dawg Pound worth $2,000 for a Victory Fridge

Posted: 10:38 AM, Sep 04, 2019
Updated: 2019-09-04 10:38:12-04
items.[0].videoTitle
Rich Stark

CLEVELAND — A Browns fan wants to sell his $2,000 home opener ticket in the Dawg Pound for a coveted Bud Light Victory Fridge.

Rich Stark put out a call to the fans to check if anyone wanted to make the trade.

“It’s still fun just to see the chaos down here for just some Browns fridges. I remember when they opened and everyone went crazy. Now everyone can get their own little piece of hit," said Rich Stark, the man looking to make a deal.

According to Ticketmaster, his tickets in Section 120, Row A, seats 12-14, are worth $2,000 each.

A victory fridge on the other hand ranges in price from $199.99-$599.99.

On Tuesday, dozens of Browns fans lined the streets in Ohio City to get their hands on the coveted Victory Fridges. After three hours, they were sold out.

You can still buy a fridge online but have to go to the store in order to make the purchase.

The store is located at 1870 West 25th Street.

RELATED: Browns Victory Fridges sell out in three hours

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK TO SEE THE MOST ORIGINAL REPORTING IN NORTHEAST OHIO

BROWNS SCHEDULE

Preseason

WEEK 1 · Thu 08/08 · Browns 30, Redskins 10

WEEK 2 · Sat 08/17 · Browns 21, Colts 18

WEEK 3 · Fri 08/23 · Browns 12, Buccaneers 13

WEEK 4 · Thu 08/29 · Browns 20, Lions 16

Regular Season

WEEK 1 · Sun 09/08 · 1:00 PM EDT Tennessee Titans (CBS)

WEEK 2 · Mon 09/16 · 8:15 PM EDT at New York Jets (ESPN)

WEEK 3 · Sun 09/22 · 8:20 PM EDT Los Angeles Rams (NBC)

WEEK 4 · Sun 09/29 · 1:00 PM EDT at Baltimore Ravens (CBS)

WEEK 5 · Mon 10/07 · 8:15 PM EDT at San Francisco 49ers (ESPN)

WEEK 6 · Sun 10/13 · 1:00 PM EDT Seattle Seahawks (Fox)

WEEK 7 Bye

WEEK 8 · Sun 10/27 · 4:25 PM EDT at New England Patriots (CBS)

WEEK 9 · Sun 11/03 · 4:25 PM EST at Denver Broncos (CBS)

WEEK 10 · Sun 11/10 · 1:00 PM EST Buffalo Bills (CBS)

WEEK 11 · Thu 11/14 · 8:20 PM EST Pittsburgh Steelers (Fox, NFL Network, Amazon)

WEEK 12 · Sun 11/24 · 1:00 PM EST Miami Dolphins (CBS)

WEEK 13 · Sun 12/01 · 4:25 PM EST at Pittsburgh Steelers (CBS)

WEEK 14 · Sun 12/08 · 1:00 PM EST Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)

WEEK 15 · Sun 12/15 · 4:05 PM EST at Arizona Cardinals (CBS)

WEEK 16 · Sun 12/22 · 1:00 PM EST Baltimore Ravens (CBS)

WEEK 17 · Sun 12/29 · 1:00 PM EST at Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)