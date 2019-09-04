CLEVELAND — A Browns fan wants to sell his $2,000 home opener ticket in the Dawg Pound for a coveted Bud Light Victory Fridge.

Rich Stark put out a call to the fans to check if anyone wanted to make the trade.

“It’s still fun just to see the chaos down here for just some Browns fridges. I remember when they opened and everyone went crazy. Now everyone can get their own little piece of hit," said Rich Stark, the man looking to make a deal.

According to Ticketmaster, his tickets in Section 120, Row A, seats 12-14, are worth $2,000 each.

Help me out with some retweets @Browns fans!!! https://t.co/ZghTMWFks1 — Rich Stark (@DiKStark) September 3, 2019

A victory fridge on the other hand ranges in price from $199.99-$599.99.

On Tuesday, dozens of Browns fans lined the streets in Ohio City to get their hands on the coveted Victory Fridges. After three hours, they were sold out.

You can still buy a fridge online but have to go to the store in order to make the purchase.

The store is located at 1870 West 25th Street.

