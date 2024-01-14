Browns fans still proud of their team despite disappointing loss

OHIO CITY, Ohio — Saturday night’s loss isn’t just a disappointment for the team.

But also for the countless number of fans rooting for the Browns to win.

“So much hope and excitement for going into this game that the energy was awesome,” said Saucy Brew Works General Manager Brett Ramm.

As the game went on, fans told News 5 they experienced a range of emotions.

“I was so optimistic and then we blew it in the second half,” said Maggie Weber.

Still, supporters like Weber and Cole Stephens said they’re proud of their home team for making it this far.

“The season that we’ve had; it’s always been the next man up thing. Very proud of the team, considering that we lost our star quarterback, we lost our backup quarterback, we lost our backup-to-backup quarterback,” Stephens said.

Not to mention the introduction of Joe Flacco, fans like Kenneth Malcolm say it’s been an emotional rollercoaster for him as he watched this season’s games.

Yet, he said he wouldn’t want to root for any other team.

“Win or lose, I love them. We made it further than we usually would,” Malcolm said.

Malcolm admits the Browns score isn’t what he and others had in mind.

However, Nathan Morowco said Saturday’s ending isn’t all bad.

“It’s insane the amount of people that came out here to come and support the team,” Morowco said.

Packed from every corner of the bar, fans cheered until the very end, which Ramm said brought him a great deal of joy.

“It was beyond our expectations to be honest with you. I mean we have a new event space over here that we opened up for the game, that was completely filled. This place was filled,” said Ramm.

Now, as the crowd dies down, there’s still one thing for sure:

“Go Brownies!” exclaimed Lawrence Jack.

While the Browns season has ended, fans are optimistic for the future ahead.