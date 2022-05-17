Watch
SportsBrowns News

Actions

Browns fullback Johnny Stanton's doctor killed in California shooting

Broncos Browns Football
Kirk Irwin/AP
Cleveland Browns full back Johnny Stanton (40) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
Broncos Browns Football
Posted at 5:17 PM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 17:17:50-04

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Cleveland Browns fullback Johnny Stanton, who is a native of Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., tweeted on Monday that his primary care doctor John Cheng was killed in a California church deadly shooting.

“Absolute hero,” Stanton said. "He attacked the gunman and helped save so many in that church. I just wanted his name to be known. He will be missed.”

Cheng heroically charged the gunman and was killed. Five other people were wounded.

Prosecutors have charged the suspect in the California church shooting with one count of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer also announced Tuesday that 68-year-old David Chou of Las Vegas faces four counts of possessing destructive devices with intent to kill or harm.

Arraignment is expected later Tuesday.

Authorities have said Chou is a U.S. citizen who grew up in Taiwan and was motivated by hatred of Taiwanese people.

Chou is accused of opening fire during a Sunday luncheon for members of a Taiwanese Presbyterian church in the city of Laguna Woods.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
What Happened Now?

BROWNS 2022 SCHEDULE

Preseason

  • Week 1 - Aug. 12 - 7 p.m. - Jacksonville Jaguars - (away)
  • Week 2 - Aug. 21 - 1 p.m. - Philadelphia Eagles - (home) - on News 5
  • Week 3 - Aug. 27 - 7 p.m. Chicago Bears - (home) - on News 5

Regular Season

  • Week 1 - Sept. 11 - 1 p.m. - Carolina Panthers (away)
  • Week 2 - Sept. 18 - 1 p.m. - New York Jets (home opener)
  • Week 3 - Sept. 22 - 8:15 p.m. - Pittsburgh Steelers (home)
  • Week 4 - Oct. 4 - 1 p.m. - Atlanta Falcons (away)
  • Week 5 - Oct. 9 - 1 p.m. - Los Angeles Chargers (home)
  • Week 6 - Oct. 16 - 1 p.m. - New England Patriots (home)
  • Week 7 - Oct. 23 - 1 p.m. - Baltimore Ravens (away)
  • Week 8 - Oct. 31 - 8:15 p.m. - Cincinnati Bengals (home)
  • Week 9 - Nov. 6 - Bye Week
  • Week 10 - Nov. 13 - 1 p.m. - Miami Dolphins (away)
  • Week 11 - Nov. 20 - 1 p.m. - Buffalo Bills (away)
  • Week 12 - Nov. 27 - 1 p.m. - Tampa Buccaneers (home)
  • Week 13 - Dec. 4 - 1 p.m. - Houston Texans (away)
  • Week 14 - Dec. 11 - 1 p.m. - Cincinnati Bengals- (away)
  • Week 15 - TBA - Baltimore Ravens (home)
  • Week 16 - Dec. 24 - 1 p.m. - New Orleans Saints (home)
  • Week 17 - Jan. 1 - 1 p.m. - Washington Commanders (away)
  • Week 18 - TBA - Pittsburgh Steelers