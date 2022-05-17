Browns fullback Johnny Stanton's doctor killed in California shooting

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Cleveland Browns fullback Johnny Stanton, who is a native of Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., tweeted on Monday that his primary care doctor John Cheng was killed in a California church deadly shooting.

“Absolute hero,” Stanton said. "He attacked the gunman and helped save so many in that church. I just wanted his name to be known. He will be missed.”

Cheng heroically charged the gunman and was killed. Five other people were wounded.

Prosecutors have charged the suspect in the California church shooting with one count of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer also announced Tuesday that 68-year-old David Chou of Las Vegas faces four counts of possessing destructive devices with intent to kill or harm.

Arraignment is expected later Tuesday.

Authorities have said Chou is a U.S. citizen who grew up in Taiwan and was motivated by hatred of Taiwanese people.

Chou is accused of opening fire during a Sunday luncheon for members of a Taiwanese Presbyterian church in the city of Laguna Woods.

