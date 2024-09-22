Browns G Wyatt Teller ruled out with knee injury in game against Giants

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller left the field during Sunday's game against the New York Giants and will not return.

Teller took a knee after a play, in apparent pain. He was taken into the blue medical tent for evaluation and then went directly into the locker room.

A short time later, Teller was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury.

Rookie offensive lineman Zak Zinter was put in at right guard in place of Teller.