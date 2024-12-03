Browns get 3rd interception of season on beautiful defensive sequence against Broncos

DENVER — It's prime-time football out in Denver as the Browns take on the Broncos, and big-time games call for big-time plays. That's exactly what the Browns' defense delivered in the second quarter on Monday.

On 2nd-and-4 on Cleveland's 40-yard line, Broncos quarterback Bo Nix tried to get a quick pass out to wide receiver Troy Franklin.

Nix, the impressive rookie, felt the pressure from reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett. Garrett broke through the offensive line and rushed Nix from his left side.

As Nix hurried the ball out, cornerback Denzel Ward was all over the coverage of Franklin.

Ward, sticking true to his nickname "The Warden," got his arm in front of the ball, breaking up the pass.

The ball shot into the air, and from there, it was all cornerback Greg Newsome II.

Newsome snagged the ball out of the air, notching the team's third interception of the season.

The only other interceptions came at the hands of linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in Week 5 against the Washington Commanders and Denzel Ward in Week 11 against the New Orleans Saints.

Takeaways have been hard to come by for Cleveland; snagging one against the Broncos, who entered the game with a +12 turnover margin, is a big feat.

To do it with a sequence involving your key players doing what they do best is even sweeter.